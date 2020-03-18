LIVE OAK — While students won’t be returning to school campuses until the middle of April at the earliest, instruction will resume by the end of March.
The Department of Education told school administrators from across the state during a conference call Tuesday that classes will remain suspended through April 15 but that education needs to resume beginning with March 30, at the end of the two-week closure originally announced last week.
According to a release from Ted Roush, the superintendent of Suwannee County schools, the district has been preparing its Instructional Continuity Plan since Friday in the event of an extended school closing.
The district’s ICP includes plans for Pre-K through fifth grade students, 6-12 students and a plan for RIVEROAK Technical College, whether it’s an adult, secondary, adult education or English as a Second Language program offered at the college.
The plan for younger students will be a paper-based system in which students will receive prepared materials by grade level in reading, math, science and social studies. Parents will be able to download the packets from the school district’s website beginning March 30, pick up the materials at school sites or possibly have the packets delivered by school buses running normal transportation routes.
Details, including times and locations, will be forthcoming once finalized, Roush said in the release.
For middle school and high school students, the district plans to utilize online instruction through the Canvas learning platform since all students already have an assigned Chromebook and have already been utilizing Canvas. For students that do not have internet access, an alternate paper assignment will be available for download, pickup or school bus delivery.
The RTC plan will also utilize online learning through Canvas or other web-based standalone programs. Instructional packets will also be available for those without internet access.
The district also plans for food service to begin March 30. However, that plan is not finalized, pending federal approval. The plan could utilize feeding sites in Live Oak and Branford similar to the summer feeding sites. A school bus delivery system of meals along with homework packets twice a week is also being explored.
Meals will be available by drive-through at both Suwannee High School and Branford Elementary School Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Students must be present for meals to be distributed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.