LIVE OAK, Fla. — Schools across the state won’t be back in session for at least an additional two weeks.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday evening that K-12 schools will remain closed through April 14 and that all remaining state testing is canceled for this school year.
The schools were already closed through March 27 following a state mandate issued last Friday in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Once that initial period passes, schools will implement an educational continuity plan that have been devised this week.
Richard Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner, said those plans will include virtual learning for students in grades 6-12 and a paper-based learning system for grades K-5. School districts have also been instructed to use unspent funding to help ensure that low-income students have digital devices and internet service, DeSantis said in his press briefing.
Schools in Duval, Sumter, Collier and Union counties have already taken spring break and thus will resume classes next week through the new distance learning plans.
Corcoran said the paper-based learning packets will be delivered by buses.
Local school superintendents Robby Edwards, Rex Mitchell and Ted Roush all said earlier Tuesday that those were among the options being discussed locally should there be an extended disruption from classes on campus.
“We had meetings this morning to decide what instruction might look like, what would be contained in that instructional continuity plan,” Roush said Tuesday, noting that while all 6-12 students have Chromebooks assigned to them, some may have left them at school since the closure came with little to no notice. “How would we continue to deliver some level of service to our students, understanding that whatever we do it will not be to the same standard that we would be able to meet with students in front of us day in and day out but, with the attitude that something is better than nothing.”
Edwards said Tuesday morning that he doubted schools would resume by the end of March and that is why districts were working to come up with a contingency plan, all the while knowing the situation was fluid with information constantly changing.
“We’re also trying to make a contingency plan if it extends past that time or if this winds up being the remainder of the year,” he said. “What does this look like for us?
“We’re gathering our questions up so when we get on with DOE, we can get them answered.”
As part of those plans, Edwards said the district is reaching out to both parents and faculty to determine who has internet access and who doesn’t in case virtual learning is needed as part of its educational continuity plan.
“You can’t really do video streaming if you don’t have a good connection,” he said as that will also inform the district as to the types of lessons that could be offered if classes can’t meet at the schools.
Mitchell said the staff in Hamilton County from teachers through bus drivers have been on board with helping to distribute those homework packets that will now be a necessary part of the education plan for the next few weeks at least.
“You learn that the longer you work in this business, it’s not just a job,” Mitchell said. “They care about (the students).
“We want to present them the best opportunity to learn. We talk a lot about the difference between work and instruction. You can give a student a lot of work to do, but that doesn’t necessarily lead to learning.”
Said Roush, adding that the buses that deliver homework packets may also include lunch delivery as well: “There’s a lot of questions, a lot of things that go into how does that work.”
Among those questions that need answered are how to provide assistance to students that need additional help, whether it’s an ESE student or an ELL student, as well as the mental health of students.
“A lot of moving pieces and trying to figure out how to do this,” Edwards said. “It’s not anything that I don’t think we can’t get through, I don’t think anybody here is in such a panic mode that we’re throwing our hands up and saying, ‘Let’s just quit.’
“We’re just taking it day by day.”
