TALLAHASSEE — Florida schools will not return to campus this academic year.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday afternoon in a press briefing on the COVID-19 coronavirus that all K-12 schools in the state will continue with distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
“We spoke with a lot of folks throughout the state and there were differing opinions,” DeSantis said. “Some parents were not interested in their kids going back. Some others, it’s been tough around the house and they would have liked to see them go back.
“But I think as we looked at the clock and what it would have looked like, we have pretty good momentum with distance learning. It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that was the best decision to go forward.”
The schools were ordered closed March 13 for two weeks through March 27. From there, the state has continued the closures through April 15 and then May 1 with districts beginning instructional continuity plans.
Long-term care facilities with outbreaks to be identified
During the briefing, DeSantis said he has directed the state surgeon general to begin releasing the names of long-term care facilities that have positive cases. DeSantis said he has wanted as much information released as possible during the pandemic to help ensure public health.
While saying he doesn’t think it’s necessary to name individual patients, DeSantis said releasing the names of those facilities is the right thing to do.
“What had been done is as soon as there was a positive test, the facility was required to notify all the other residents, all the staff members and all the families,” he said. “We have no reason to think that wasn’t done. We know it was done most of the time.
“But…if they didn’t follow through with that, I don’t want to be in a situation where the families don’t know.”
As such, DeSantis said that information will now be included with the state’s reports on the pandemic.
DeSantis reiterated the importance of protecting those residents in long-term care facilities during the briefing. He said state-wide there are 1,627 staff and residents in long-term care facilities that have tested positive.
In order to help slow that number, strike teams from the Florida National Guard have begun going into facilities to screen staff members to help prevent outbreaks in nursing homes.
“What we found is you may have everybody doing everything right in one of these facilities, but you may have a staff member who is not symptomatic and it can go spread throughout the staff and spread to the residents very, very quickly,” he said. “We’re trying to identify an outbreak and contain it so it doesn’t spread like wildfire throughout the facility.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.