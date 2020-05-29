MAYO — For some, retirement is bliss, while for others it is a sad experience.
For Francene Folsom, the close of a 33-year long career as an educator in Lafayette County is bittersweet.
“I really appreciate all that everyone has done for me, and the roses that were given to me are just so beautiful and they are already planted in my front yard,” Folsom said. “It's definitely bittersweet."
Folsom comes from a family of educators as her mother, Jackie Hart, and father, Bill Hart, were also long-time educators in Lafayette County. Bill Hart retired as the Lafayette Elementary School principal and had served as an educator in Lafayette County for nearly half a century, at 40 years. Jackie Hart was a kindergarten teacher at LES when she retired after 38 years. She then continued to serve as a substitute teacher until approximately a year ago when her health would no longer allow her to do so.
Folsom will retire after 33 years on June 30. Folsom, being from a life long family of educators — her daughter, Kacia Colson, is also a teacher at LES, while her sister, Joycelyn Cook, is an ELA teacher at Lafayette High School — is well-known and well-loved in the community, and will be greatly missed in the world of education by fellow educators, family and friends in Lafayette County.
In honor of that dedication to Lafayette County students, several Lafayette County School staff as well as friends, family and residents set the plan in motion to have a retirement celebration parade for Folsom.
"That parade was probably one of the best things that had ever been done for me,” Folsom added. “I've been home because of my mother being ill, so that parade was better than any kind of party that could have been thrown for me. It was a way to get my mama and daddy to see it due to their health, and allow the rest of the family a chance to be here, so the parade was a wonderful surprise to be able to have a family get together and celebrate this special moment.
“It was really great, and it was a wonderful surprise that I knew absolutely nothing about.
Vehicles met at the Mayo Town Park and drove to Folsom’s residence, led by a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The turnout was large and socially distanced so as to help keep Folsom and her family unexposed as much as possible through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“We all appreciate this family of life-long educators, and the lesson and learning experiences that they have brought to this community throughout the years,” Superintendent Robby Edwards said. “Although we hate to see her retire, it is a retirement that is well deserved.
“We wanted to make sure that Francene was shown the love and appreciation that she deserves. It’s nice to have a little bit of sunshine by having this celebration of retirement for Francene in the midst of this nationwide pandemic.”
Folsom’s family was present, and aware of the special parade that was to take place. However Folsom was completely shocked at the gesture of so many people in the community and school district. Flowers and gifts were left on the sidewalk as the parade made its way through the loop that leads to the family’s residence.
“It was such an awesome thing to be able to see Francene so surprised at the parade that she was speechless; which is the first time in all my years that I’ve ever seen that reaction out of her,” said Lisa Walker, a fellow educator and a member of the Lafayette County Board of County Commissioners. “With her health and her parents’ health we all wanted to make sure we could keep our distance for their safety, but still show our love, support and appreciation for all her years as an educator here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.