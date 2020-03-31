LIVE OAK — A parademic with Suwannee County Fire Rescue was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
SCFR Chief Eddie Hand recently contacted the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office after discovering vials of narcotics on SCFR ambulances had been tampered with.
According to the SCSO, an investigation determined the contents of numerous vials of controlled substances were removed and replaced with saline.
Paramedic James Jolly Johnson, a.k.a. “JJ”, a 43-year-old from Lake City, confessed to being the sole person responsible for the theft of the narcotics, the SCSO release stated. He was arrested and transported to the Suwannee County Jail on those charges of grand theft and possession of controlled substance.
