JASPER, Fla. — A Sanford man has been charged with leaving the scene and faces additional charges in a fatal accident Monday night on Interstate 75.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Korey Farley, of Sanford, was headed north on I-75 in between the two Jasper exits around 9:20 p.m. Monday when his car hit the rear of a Ford F150 driven by 54-year-old Joseph Ledlow, of Tifton, Georgia.
The FHP report states Ledlow lost control of his truck, which overturned into the ditch.
Both Ledlow and a passenger, 64-year-old Jane Ledlow, also of Tifton, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Neither were wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.
Farley, meanwhile, fled the scene north on I-75 but was located by FHP troopers at a gas station at State Road 6.
He was taken to Lake City Medical Center with minor injuries but was booked into the Columbia County Jail upon his release for leaving the scene.
According to the FHP report, Farley was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
