LIVE OAK — For five weeks, it was missing.
For 37 days, Tricia Fletcher couldn’t do what she loved: cut hair.
“It’s very hard for a hair dresser to not do hair,” she said. “It’s an art that you just crave. When you love what you do, you just crave (doing it). I just enjoy doing people’s hair. I love it.
“I’m excited to be back.”
That came to an end Monday when hair salons — like Silver Shears where Fletcher works with her mother, Grace McCoy — barbershops and other personal services, such as nail salons were allowed to re-open amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The work, though, began Friday when Gov. Ron DeSantis made the long-awaited announcement and continued through the weekend.
With five weeks off, that meant five weeks of missed appointments and missed haircuts for clients.
It also meant, for Fletcher, trying to find a way to fit 124 reschedules into her book. All the while following the restrictions in place, such as all customers must be by appointment only, masks must be worn by employees performing personal services, no group appointments, allow 15 minutes in between appointments to allow for proper disinfecting, which includes spraying down and wiping off the chair in addition to the already thorough cleaning that takes place on the equipment.
“I felt a bit overwhelmed,” Fletcher said of trying to reach out to all those clients and start getting them worked into her schedule.
“I had to literally sit down for hours and contact people and I’m still not done…It was a bit overwhelming, but I was excited.”
While excited to be back to work, the time off was also welcomed.
McCoy, who has spent the past 42 1/2 years doing hair in Live Oak, said in that time she has had one week off that wasn’t a vacation trip or due to illness.
“I loved it,” she said of the unexpected break. “To be at home for a month and 10 days, was fabulous. I got so much done that should have been done years ago. It was wonderful.”
Still, even with the newfound time for projects, McCoy was ready to be back at work, too.
“I love my customers, too, and I love my work,” she added.
It helps, too, that it’s not just work.
Rather, a hair dresser is a confidant. The clients, friends.
The time giving a haircut, or a color, is a chance to chat, to catch up.
And that was gone for five weeks, too.
“It’s a blessing,” Fletcher said. “We are very connected to our clients. We encourage each other.”
The clients were ready for those visits — and the haircut that accompanied it — too.
“It’s almost like Christmas,” said Becky Baker, who was one of the first clients McCoy took care of Monday morning.
