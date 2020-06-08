LIVE OAK — The runoff election for the City of Live Oak is set for Tuesday.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the African Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 502 Walker Ave. SW.
There, voters will choose between Lynda Brown Owens and Bennie Thomas as their city council representative. Owens is a former Suwannee County school teacher, while Thomas, a funeral home owner, has served on the council since 1988.
Early voting in the elections continues through Saturday at the Supervisor of Elections office, 302 Pine St. SW. Voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily during early voting.
In last month’s regular city election, Owens garnered 77 votes or 40.1 percent of the ballots while Thomas received 51 (26.6 percent) votes. That pushed them into the runoff in a four-person race that also included Jimmy Cherry and James Perry.
The winner of the election will take office in July alongside David Burch and Don Allen, who were unopposed in seeking re-election from Districts 3 and 5, respectively.
