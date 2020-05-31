LIVE OAK — Voters in the City of Live Oak’s District 2 can make their voice count — and heard — beginning Monday.
Early voting for the city’s runoff election begins Monday and runs through June 6 at the Supervisor of Elections office, 302 Pine St. SW. Voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily during early voting.
Election day is June 9 at the African Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 502 Walker Ave. SW, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The runoff election is between Lynda Brown Owens and Bennie Thomas. Owens is a former Suwannee County school teacher, while Thomas is the incumbent having served on the council since 1988.
In last month’s regular city election, Owens garnered 77 votes or 40.1 percent of the ballots while Thomas received 51 (26.6 percent) votes. That pushed them into the runoff in a four-person race that also included Jimmy Cherry and James Perry.
The winner of the election will take office in July alongside David Burch and Don Allen, who were unopposed in seeking re-election from Districts 3 and 5, respectively.
