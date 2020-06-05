LIVE OAK — When his daughter was born with a paralyzed arm, Jac Ross knew that challenges awaited his family.
But Ross, a Live Oak native and recording artist, told Suwannee High’s Class of 2020 at its baccalaureate service May 27 that he knew where to look for help to get through those tough times.
“I think it’s very important to understand that your help comes from the Lord,” said Ross, who urged the graduates to remember that as long as they have a relationship with God, they never truly are alone.
“You can be the most gifted person in the world, but if you don’t understand where your help comes from; if you don’t understand that we are nothing without the power of Jesus Christ, you will never succeed in this life.”
Ross said he knew his daughter was going to need surgery on her arm, which was caused by a medical malpractice.
However, the insurance company repeatedly denied the surgery, saying a paralyzed arm was not a disability, he said.
That led to the tough choice for Ross and his wife, Alexis, stop paying rent so they could afford the surgery themselves or their daughter would have the paralyzed arm for the rest of her life.
“So many things ran through my mind,” Ross said. “I could see me and my daughter at her wedding, having a preference on which side she preferred me walk her down the aisle.”
At the age of six months, Ross’ daughter underwent successful surgery.
However, after pursuing a lawsuit for four years, Ross said they were offered a settlement of $1.
“In life you will be surrounded with obstacles that the world tells you that you have to settle for,” Ross said. “They’ll tell you that you can’t accomplish your dreams.
“But you have to know where your help comes from. You’ve got to know that all your help comes from the Lord.”
Ross told the graduates that their life will change now that they have graduated from high school. They will now be responsible for figuring out life’s challenges themselves.
He said those classmates that are sitting next to them won’t always be there to be counted on. They may soon all drift apart.
However, he said none of the Class of 2020 will ever truly be by themselves. They always have a help line.
“When you feel alone, I want you to understand that you’re not really alone,” Ross said. “You just have to know where your help comes from.”
Following the “insult” of a settlement offer, Ross said the challenges of life got to him as he worked three jobs and did whatever he could to afford therapy for his daughter.
That led to him asking for help from God during church one night, saying he was about to give up.
Shortly, thereafter, Ross got the chance to meet with music producer Rodney Jerkins, which led to the offer of a recording contract. Last year, Ross signed a recording contract with Darcus Beese of Island Records at Universal Music.
“It wasn’t by my power,” Ross said of the breakthrough in his music career. “There’s nothing great or grand about me. It’s about knowing where your help comes from.
“As long as you know where your help comes from on tonight, I guarantee you without a doubt in my mind that you will be successful. But you have to know that your help comes from the Lord.”
