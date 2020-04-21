JENNINGS — The Town of Jennings is without a police chief.
Vincent Robinson was fired Friday as the town’s chief of police.
According to Robinson’s letter of termination, the former chief failed to adhere to the police department’s policies, including some actions that took place prior to the administrative leave he was currently on due to being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The letter stated five reasons for the termination, with at least one of them described as a “serious offense” in the town’s personnel policy.
Among those reasons for the firing were Robinson’s recent behavior at town hall when he received a speeding citation that also involved a response from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Statements from the previous town clerk and deputy clerk of harassment and fear for their safety were also considered as well as a statement from a previous animal control officer for the town that feared for her safety. Also listed were previous reprimands for unprofessional posting on social media accounts last year and a picture posted on social media of Robinson holding a bottle of alcohol while in his office at town hall.
Robinson has 10 days to appeal the decision with the town council.
