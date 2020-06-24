LIVE OAK — RIVEROAK Technical College is closed for two weeks after two staff members have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Mary Keen, the principal and director of RIVEROAK, announced the confirmed cases in a release Wednesday.
“RIVEROAK prides itself in maintaining a clean and safe environment and has been following all CDC and Suwannee Health Department directives,” Keen said in the statement announcing the campus plans to reopen July 6.
“The college has been conducting deep cleanings throughout the pandemic and will use this time to ensure the campus is sanitized accordingly and safe for students and staff to return.”
Keen said one of the staff members that has tested positive has been quarantined for 13 days and received a positive test result Tuesday. The other staff member received the positive test result Sunday and had been on the RTC campus the previous week.
Both cases are connected to an outside event, Keen said, and that all other staff members who potentially were exposed have been tested and are awaiting those results.
During the two week closure, the college will continue to serve students through phone communication, email and Messenger, according to the statement.
Program applications as well as scholarship applications, dual-enrollment applications and program brochures may be picked up from outside the college’s main entrance. Completed applications can be dropped off in the drop box at the same location.
“The Health Department is working closely with RIVEROAK and we are appreciative of all their assistance,” Keen said. “We are in this together!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.