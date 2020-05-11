LIVE OAK — Facing a Mother’s Day without visitors, Rising Oaks residents instead received a parade Friday.
Joining family members and friends in the drive-by parade were members of the Live Oak Police Department, Suwannee County Fire Rescue, Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office and Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative.
“It was great,” said Michelle Norris, the administrator at Rising Oaks. “Of course when we called Eddie Hand at Suwannee County Fire Rescue, as always, he was right there on it. Same with the sheriff’s department.”
Norris said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been hard on the residents at the facility, not allowed visitors. The parade was one way to provide a boost.
“We’re not allowed to have visitors so we knew our mothers weren’t going to be able to see their children and their children wouldn’t be able to see them,” she added. “It’s hard anyways. They come and will talk to them through the window or wave or Facetime.
“It was just a way for them to be able to see each other and for that day to not go unnoticed.”
In addition to Rising Oaks, Oakridge Assisted Living Facility in Mayo — a sister facility — also had a parade Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.