LIVE OAK — The work isn’t over for Ronnie Richardson.
As he nears the end of his first term on the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners, Richardson said there is more for him to accomplish for the residents of Suwannee County. That is why he is seeking re-election to the board as the commissioner from District 5.
“My job’s not done,” said Richardson, who is running as a Republican. “I love what I do and I feel like this is the place that I belong in.”
Richardson added that there are plans which need "firming up," among which is seeing the county’s investment into the catalyst site through. He said while he wasn’t a fan of the contract with Klausner Lumber One that was approved prior to him taking office, he does believe that the substantial investment the county made into the catalyst site should not be wasted.
“I believe counties ought to make it easier for companies to come in, move in and be a part of our economy,” Richardson said, adding that a growing economy is crucial. “We can’t continue putting on the back of the residents all the burden of running a government.”
In fact, Richardson said he would like the county to devise a written strategic growth plan, something he has been pushing for since he was elected in 2016.
That growth plan and developing the county’s economy includes not only further development in the catalyst site, but also the development of the Interstate 75/County Road 136 interchange near White Springs using the grants obtained from the state, as well as pursuing grants for infrastructure development at U.S. Highway 129 north of Interstate 10.
As far as the Branford, O’Brien and McAlpin areas that encompass District 5, Richardson said eco-tourism is the key for developing those areas. As such, he said he will continue to work with the Town of Branford helping to develop the Greenway head at Branford, and the restoration of the springs at Ivey Park, as well as a walk bridge over the Ichetucknee River that would connect the Greenway to Columbia County.
“My goal and vision has always been to make Suwannee County a better place to live,” Richardson said.
"Leadership matters when it comes to achieving goals for a community, and I have proven my capability of being that leader the community needs."
