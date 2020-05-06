LIVE OAK — Restaurants were allowed to open their doors back up to the public Monday.
But that didn’t mean all local restaurants were back serving patrons this week during Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to re-open the state from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
That plan allowed restaurants to open their dining rooms up to 25% capacity, while also utilizing outdoor seating that followed social distancing guidelines with six feet of separation between tables.
At the Brown Lantern, on Howard Street in Live Oak, those guidelines meant no change in plans.
Manager Vikki Cameron said it was easier for the restaurant to continue using its drive-through and pickup service rather than limit capacity to 25%, especially since there are two separate dining areas to keep tabs on.
“We will actually not be opening the inside back up just yet,” Cameron said. “We are going to continue using the pick-up and drive-through functions at this time.”
Cameron added the restaurant will continue to rotate its employees’ schedules to give everyone equal time until they are allowed to open up to at least 50% capacity.
“The restaurant has been doing really well these past few weeks” Cameron said of battling through the pandemic, adding the Brown Lantern benefited from already having an established drive-through.
But on the north side of Live Oak, Big Woods BBQ and Grill was excited to begin serving customers face-to-face again after running a drive-through/pick-up system at a side door the past month.
“We are obeying the 25% capacity and six foot distancing orders and we have also chose to place a few tables just outside our front doors for people to eat there” Manager Linda Roddenberry said of Big Woods’ response.
Roddenberry added Big Woods has been doing well during these difficult times and thanked the community for being so supportive.
“We are taking things day by day, just like we did when everything went to carry out,” she said. “It’s just another phase, another chapter.”
