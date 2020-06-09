JENNINGS — The returns from the Jennings town election were historic.
Following the June 2 election, history was made in the town with the unanimous choice of Samantha Prueter as the town’s new mayor as well as Antonette Crumedy as the town’s vice mayor. Crumedy was just elected onto the council during the June 2 election.
Prueter is the town’s first female mayor while Crumedy becomes the first female vice mayor of Jennings.
“I look forward to working with the council, city employees, and those in our community for the next few years of my term,” Prueter said after being chosen as the town’s new mayor.
The reorganization of the council followed the election in which Charles Barrett, previously the town’s vice mayor, and Lamar Bennett were also elected for four-year terms on the town council alongside Crumedy. Crumedy received 83 votes, while Bennett received 51 and Barrett was chosen on 48 ballots.
John Prine, an incumbent, received 46 votes in the four-person race for the three open seats.
Incumbents Prueter and Jerry Pittman were the only two candidates to qualify for the two-year term seats that would have also been up for election.
Town to advertise for town manager
At the council’s June 4 meeting, it unanimously approved advertising for the town’s open town manager position.
Martha Butler resigned from the position April 24 after being hired in January. She had interviewed in December but the council chose at that time to re-advertise the position before reversing course in January.
Prior to Butler’s hiring, the town had been without a manager since October when George Glover resigned. Town Clerk Christy Smith had been serving as the town’s acting town manager prior to Butler’s hiring. Smith has since resigned her position as well.
Pittman requested that the council consider a preference for applicants with engineering experience.
The council also discussed building a community advisory committee to help it stay informed on the needs within the community as well steps to take to rebuild the town and make sure the council has a good working relationship with the town’s residents.
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved providing churches in the town with two trash bins for free. Any additional bins would be billed and charged accordingly. The exemption for two bins is only for churches, not schools, businesses or public entities such as the library.
The council also approved purchasing a flat screen smart TV for the council chambers. The TV would be utilized for ethics trainings for the councilors as well as conducting monthly workshops. Those will be held the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
At the start of the meeting, Prueter introduced the new council as well as laid ground rules for the conduct and order for the town’s meetings.
“I expect there to be order to these meetings from now on,” she said. “If you are unruly, I will ask that you compose yourself and gather yourself accordingly, however if I ask you to compose yourself and you do not, law enforcement will be asked to remove you from the council chambers. This is your fair warning.”
