LIVE OAK — After months of campaigning and with nine weeks left before the election, Wade Thomas was asked why he was the best qualified candidate for property appraiser.
But Thomas, one of three men running to replace Lamar Jenkins as Suwannee County’s property appraiser, declined the opportunity at the Suwannee Voters League’s June 15 Meet the Candidates forum to tout himself.
“I don’t like to answer that because it’s hard for me to brag about myself,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to say that I’m better than either one of these gentlemen sitting right here.
“I’m just going to say, do your research, ask around about Wade Thomas and you’ll figure it out.”
That came after Thomas as well as Ricky Gamble and Laure Bee “BeBe” Roberson took their turns at the forum to sell themselves and their vision for the property appraisers office to voters at the forum held at the Suwannee County Coliseum. All three candidates are Republicans with the universal primary set for Aug. 18.
Touting his business experience, Thomas said he will be an advocate for the people of Suwannee County if elected.
“I have a desire to serve the people of this great county,” he said. “In my opinion, the 692 square miles of Suwannee County is heaven on earth…I want to ensure that the citizens have a property appraiser that will make the right decision.
Experience was also Roberson’s pitch.
After 34 years of working in the appraisal field — working in Hillsborough County’s property appraiser’s office as well as working for the Florida Department of Revenue working with property taxes before also working at the Suwannee County’s property appraiser’s office — Roberson said he has the knowledge that comes with learning every single day in that field.
“You can learn a lot every day and you have to know a lot in the appraisal industry,” he said, also adding that his family has a history of serving Suwannee County with Laure Bee Roberson, his grandfather, and Laure Bee “Sam” Roberson Jr., his father, both serving as county commissioners, and his aunt, Marjory Carmichael, serving as Supervisor of Elections.
“I know the job. I don’t have to be trained.”
Even with that knowledge and experience, Roberson said he is looking to move Suwannee County’s property appraisal office into the future with technology upgrades that will help reduce costs.
“There’s better technology out there, more modern technology than is currently being used,” he added. “I’m a person that will bend over backwards to do whatever I can as your property appraiser to help you within the law.”
Gamble also told the voters at the forum that he will put the residents of Suwannee County first if elected as property appraiser.
He also touted his experience as a two-term member of the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners, which is responsible for the millage rates that also helps determine that property taxes that residents pay along with their appraised value, set by the property appraiser’s office.
During his time as commissioner, Gamble has also served on the value adjustment board, which is the appeals board for property value discrepancies.
“I won’t promise you that your taxes won’t go up, nobody sitting up here can,” Gamble said. “The market drives the value. But I can promise you that I will fight as hard as I can on your behalf to Tallahassee and anybody else that I have to to stand up and keep your values low.”
When asked about his experience in doing property appraisals for tax assessments, Gamble said he had not done one. But that didn’t mean he hasn’t done an appraisal.
“I have done appraisals in real estate and an appraisal is an appraisal,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.