JASPER — Philip Pinello long knew he wanted to an educator.
Pinello has since felt the desire to find more ways to give back to Hamilton County School District and its students.
That has led him, currently serving as the district’s assistant superintendent and director of administrative services, to announce his intent to run for superintendent of Hamilton County Schools.
“I knew from an early age I wanted to be an educator, because of the role models I had throughout my schooling,” Pinello said. “When I finally began my career as a teacher, I knew I wanted to do more to help the school and the students even further. I then took my education to a higher college degree, to which helped as I continued to expand my experience in the school district and in the schools.
“Everything I have experienced in my years of climbing the ladder has prepared me to better serve our community, schools and students as superintendent.”
A 1987 graduate of Hamilton County High School, Pinello has provided 28 years of service to the district, including 20 years of administrative experience at both the school and district level.
During that span, Pinello has been a teacher, athletic director, technology coordinator, dean of students, assistant principal, principal, personnel director, director of administrative services, chief negotiator and assistant superintendent.
“My first move as Superintendent was to name Philip Pinello as my Assistant Superintendent,” current Superintendent Rex Mitchell said. “He and I shared the same mission of ensuring a successful future for every student.
"Together we opened and staffed a new school, moved the district out of a financial crisis, assisted in raising school grades, overcame a flooded school, and continued educating children during a pandemic. Philip has many years of experience needed to successfully lead a school district."
Pinello has also served as an adjunct professor for education programs at North Florida College, and has served on several review boards for various schools across the State of Florida seeking accreditation.
“In serving as assistant superintendent to Rex Mitchell for the last four years in addition to my position as director of administrative services, I believe I am best prepared for the position as superintendent for our schools,” he added. “I appreciate all of the support I have received and I look forward to having the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Hamilton County Schools.”
Pinello, who has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Florida State as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership from Valdosta State, said his focus is on effective communication, problem solving, organization, and creating a safe and positive learning environment for staff and students in Hamilton County.
