TALLAHASSEE — A Perry man has been sentenced to 13 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple offenses related to armed drug trafficking.
Justin Michael Williams, a 34-year-old, was found in possession of several firearms, methamphetamine, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia when he was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.
“Working together, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and federal agencies have removed a serious and dangerous drug criminal from the streets of the community,” said Lawrence Keefe, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida in announcing the sentencing Friday. “Our agencies are committed to using our resources in partnership with local law enforcement to assist them however we can to enhance public safety.”
The LCSO arrested Williams on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. During the arrest, deputies noticed methamphetamine and a firearm. Once a search warrant was obtained, more than two ounces of methamphetamine were uncovered along with drug paraphernalia used for the sale of methamphetamine including baggies and scales. Deputies also found four firearms, including a TEC-DC9 with a two high-capacity magazines.
“Our law enforcement partnerships play such a vital role in fighting violent crime and protecting the public,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCrary said in a release. “This sentencing is another example that working jointly with our partners is making our communities safer.”
Lafayette County Sheriff Brian Lamb added: “I am proud of the hard work and the thorough investigation conducted by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office. I am also proud of our partnerships we have with our federal partners. This combined effort has led to bringing this individual to justice. His days of peddling poison and possessing illegal firearms are over.”
Williams pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a conceited felon. He had multiple prior convictions for weapons and drug charges.
The sentencing followed a joint investigation by the LCSO and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with laboratory assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain prosecuted the case.
