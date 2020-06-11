JASPER — Bradley Wayne Peacock has received a $500 scholarship from the Hamilton County Farm Bureau. Peacock graduated with honors from Hamilton County High School where he played baseball for the Trojans.
He plans to attend Thomas University in Thomasville, Ga., where he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and play baseball.
“I am so grateful to Hamilton County Farm Bureau for selecting me for this scholarship,” said Peacock. “It gives me the opportunity to further my education and achieve my life goals.”
Peacock was chosen as student of the month for his 2020 high school class, was on the A Honor Roll his senior year and was a member of the Senior Beta Club for four years.
In his spare time, he enjoys hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
For multiple summers, Bradley worked on a local farm, baling hay and various other farm chores.
