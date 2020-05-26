LIVE OAK — Gov. Ron DeSantis may have lifted restrictions on youth activities, including sports and summer camps, but that’s not changing any plans at Suwannee Parks and Recreation.
Greg Scott, the county’s parks and rec director, said Friday that the county will continue to progress as previously planned.
“It’s just nice to know that he lifted them so we can relax a little bit,” Scott said.
At the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners’ May 19 meeting, Scott told the board that the department was hoping to begin its summer programs with limited capacity at the beginning of June. That includes day camp, which Scott said would be held at Suwannee Middle School, which the Suwannee County School District has made available to Parks and Recreation.
Scott said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a clear model on how that camp can proceed. He added the field trips that have been a part of the day camp likely will not occur this year.
“We have enough space there, we can keep people apart,” Scott said of using SMS.
Scott also told the board that lifeguards at Billy Jernigan Pool have undergone training and the department is looking into opening it up with 50% capacity for swim lessons as well as public swim. He said the swim lessons may get moved more to the later part of the summer.
Scott added the locker rooms won’t be open for use at the pool, only allowing restroom use. He said staff is looking into different ways to scan people as they come to the pool to ensure safety.
While those programs and facilities are opening up to use, Scott said he isn’t ready for the ballfields at the First Federal Sportsplex to host any tournaments, such as softball. At least not yet.
Again, staff is working on plans for what that will look like when the county is ready for that step, but Scott said that isn’t now.
“I don’t feel comfortable enough with people coming in from other places,” he said.
The board, as well as the Parks and Recreation Board, though did give Scott approval for the arena at the Suwannee County Coliseum to be used for a youth rodeo in the middle of June. Scott said the organizers have discussed their plans, which include no spectators. He added an adult rodeo wants to use the facility in late June.
“I feel comfortable with what their gameplan is for spreading people out,” Scott said.
Board approves tower at Boys Ranch
The board unanimously approved a special permit request to allow a 250-foot tall communications tower at the intersection of County Road 132 and County Road 795 at the Florida Sheriff’s Boys Ranch, with conditions.
The tower is for Verizon Wireless, but the county will have access to the tower for public services use as one of the conditions. Ron Meeks, the county’s planning and zoning director, said the tower is designed for co-location, meaning additional users could be supported on the tower.
The other condition placed on the permit by the board was buffering placed to the east of the tower facing the road. James Johnston, with Shutts & Bowen, LLP, an authorized agent for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches requesting the permit, said that shouldn’t be an issue, noting buffering is something that is usually placed outside the fence surrounding the tower base.
That came after concerns from commissioners and County Attorney Jimmy Prevatt about a home located near the proposed tower site on the northwest corner of the Boys Ranch property.
Johnston said the closest house that isn’t a part of the Boys Ranch property is 2,300 feet away.
“Not enough,” District 1 Commissioner Don Hale said about the distance, adding he has a tower near his own house.
“I don’t want anyone affected by it.”
Prevatt and County Administrator Randy Harris also questioned if additional setbacks were necessary from the the property lines, noting the setback is 250 feet or the same height as the tower and roads are the adjoining properties.
Johnston said the tower is designed to collapse within a 100-foot leased area inside the parent parcel.
The board, though, approved the permit without requiring additional setback.
“I’m going to trust the engineering,” said Ronnie Richardson, who made the motion to approve the permit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.