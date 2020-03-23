LIVE OAK — A man and a woman were arrested early Monday morning for burglarizing vehicles in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.
According to a Live Oak Police Department release, LOPD Sgt. Donald Brown was patrolling the neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he noticed 18-year-old Miyana Lanier and 20-year-old James Williams, both of Live Oak, walking in the neighborhood and trying to conceal something.
When Brown stopped the suspects, he found items in their possession that they couldn’t properly identify or describe and it became clear that they didn’t own the items, the release states.
During further interviews with the suspects, they confessed to committing vehicle burglaries in the area, “pulling” on door handles to vehicles and then once entering the vehicles, stealing items of interest.
Both Lanier and Williams were charged with petit theft and burglary during a state of emergency.
In the release, the LOPD issued a reminder to residents to protect their property by properly securing windows and doors to both vehicles and structures. The LOPD also urged residents to make sure items of value weren’t left unattended or in view.
