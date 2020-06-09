LIVE OAK — Live Oak’s second district will have new representation.
In Tuesday’s runoff election, Lynda Brown Owens received 64.1% of the vote to unseat Bennie Thomas.
Owens, a former Suwannee County school teacher, received 125 of the 195 ballots cast in the runoff election. Thomas, a funeral home owner that has served on the council since 1988, received 70 votes. The results are unofficial.
The 195 ballots cast was a 30.37% turnout of the district’s 642 registered voters.
Tuesday’s win followed Owens topping the voting in the May regular election as well. In that race, she garnered 77 votes or 40.1 percent of the ballots while Thomas received 51 (26.6 percent) votes. That pushed them into the runoff in a four-person race that also included Jimmy Cherry and James Perry.
Owens will take office in July alongside David Burch and Don Allen, who were unopposed in seeking re-election from Districts 3 and 5, respectively.
She will become just the second female member of the council. Robintina Reed became the first when she won election two years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.