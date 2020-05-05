LIVE OAK — The race for city councilor from District 2 in Live Oak is headed to a runoff.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s city election have Lynda Brown Owens and incumbent Bennie Thomas headed to a runoff election, which is set for June 9.
Owens received 77 of the 192 votes cast to lead the four-person race with 40.1% of the vote.
That falls short, though, of the 50% plus one vote necessary to win the seat.
Thomas received 51 votes or 26.56%.
Also running for the seat on the council were Jimmy Cherry, who received 35 votes (18.23%), and James Perry, who received 29 votes (15.1%).
The 192 votes is a 30.24% turnout from the district’s 635 registered voters.
David Burch (District 3) and Don Allen (District 5) were unopposed in their bids for re-election.
