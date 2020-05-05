Owens and Bennie.jpg

Lynda Brown Owens and Bennie Thomas are moving to a runoff election for the District 2 seat on the Live Oak City Council.

LIVE OAK — The race for city councilor from District 2 in Live Oak is headed to a runoff.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s city election have Lynda Brown Owens and incumbent Bennie Thomas headed to a runoff election, which is set for June 9.

Owens received 77 of the 192 votes cast to lead the four-person race with 40.1% of the vote.

That falls short, though, of the 50% plus one vote necessary to win the seat.

Thomas received 51 votes or 26.56%.

Also running for the seat on the council were Jimmy Cherry, who received 35 votes (18.23%), and James Perry, who received 29 votes (15.1%).

The 192 votes is a 30.24% turnout from the district’s 635 registered voters.

David Burch (District 3) and Don Allen (District 5) were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

