JASPER — Another case of the COVID-19 coronavirus was confirmed Thursday in Hamilton County by the Florida Department of Health.
Hamilton County now has 209 known cases, 208 in Florida residents.
According to data from the health department, 187 of the county’s cases are staff or residents of correctional facilities. Data released Thursday afternoon by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Hamilton Correctional Institution has 191 positive cases in inmates and six staff members that have tested positive. The DOC numbers also show 1,083 negative results from inmate testing at the prison as well as four pending test results.
Total, there have been 2,009 people tested from Hamilton County with 1,797 negative results and one test that was returned inconclusive. The county’s positive test rate is 10.4%, above the state’s target range. There have been two hospitalizations in COVID-19 patients in Hamilton County.
Suwannee County did not add any new confirmed cases, remaining at 166 total cases, 119 that are residents or staff of long-term care facilities according to health department data. The county has had 18 deaths and 38 hospitalizations in positive patients, all the deaths being residents of Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health, told the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners at its meeting Tuesday morning, that the state Emergency Operations Center sent an infection control specialist to Suwannee Health on Monday, spending several hours at the facility. He said those specialists were being sent to facilities that had been hot spots for the virus.
According to Waldron, the facility received a clean report from the specialist, indicating that staff were positive and in good spirits and that the residents the visitor talked to had been informed of the situation.
Waldron said in the report, the specialist said he “felt like the facility is on the upswing in recovery. He could not find any holes in their documentation, training or PPE.”
There have been 2,298 people tested from Suwannee County with 2,125 negative results, a positive rate of 7.2%.
Lafayette County still has eight known cases out of 364 people tested.
As of Thursday morning, there were 53,285 total cases in Florida, including 9,795 hospitalizations and 2,364 deaths. Total, 953,321 people have been tested from Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.