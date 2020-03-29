JASPER — One person was killed in a crash late Saturday night near the U.S. Highway 129 and Interstate 75 interchange.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a truck was heading east on U.S. 129 at 10:18 p.m. Saturday when it attempted to turn left into the Loves Travel Stop parking lot.
A Toyota Camry was headed west on U.S. 129 at the same time and, for reasons still being investigated, the two vehicles collided, the FHP report states.
The driver of the Camry, Ashton Mitchell, a 29-year-old from Jennings, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The truck driver, 49-year-old Antonio Pozo, of Hialeah, was not injured in the crash. Neither was Rene Mosquera, a 46-year-old from Hialeah and a passenger in the truck.
Charges are pending FHP’s investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.