LIVE OAK — The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has altered a lot of plans and schedules.
However, the deadline to complete the United States Census is not one of those.
At a special called meeting of the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners on April 7, Jimmy Norris — the head of the county’s complete count committee — told the board there are no plans to move the deadline.
But while the deadline isn’t changing, Norris did say it’s possible that there will be no door-to-door canvassing this year (would take part between the end of May and middle of August) because of the virus and the need for social distancing.
That is problematic for Suwannee County because data from the Census Bureau shows that in 2010, 20% of those that responded in the county did so through those enumerators.
“Every one counts,” Norris said, noting that the census bureau’s estimate is that Suwannee County had 70% participation 10 years ago. “If that doesn’t happen, think of the hit we’re going to take. That’s why it’s important to have people self-report.”
That has Norris and other committee members trying to urge residents to go ahead and take part in the census, specifically online, which is being offered for the first time.
Among the methods the committee has used as it continues to work on trying to make sure every person takes part includes packaging and sending home census information and promotional items through the Suwannee County School District’s school distribution April 6 to as many as 3,000 students. Laura Fowler Goss at The Filling Fork in Branford was including census cards with lunch pickups for her customers. The committee has approached the banks about including information when people come through the drive-throughs.
“We’re trying some of everything,” Norris said.
Despite that push, Norris said, the early returns aren’t positive. The county rates below both state and national averages in completing the census, so far. Norris said while people may still complete the paper questionnaire, other communities have anywhere from 50% to 70% of their responses online. Suwannee County has only had 15% completed online so far.
“I have not received one yet,” he said about the paper form to fill out. “If people don’t receive it, they may fall through the cracks.”
And Norris told the board he’s hopeful people take advantage of the extra time on their hands due to the statewide stay-at-home order by completing the census, which takes as little as five minutes.
While it is quick and easy to complete, he said, the importance of the census is invaluable.
“It is difficult, but it is important,” Norris said. “As we recover from all of this, we’re going to need those federal dollars, the school’s going to need it, the fire department’s going to need it, our roads are going to need it.
“I know it’s difficult times for everyone, but we don’t need to let this lag. We really need to take this seriously. I think people have the time right now. It’ll give them a sense of purpose to help.”
