O’BRIEN — An O’Brien man was arrested after setting a truck on fire Monday evening.
William Hunt, 31 years old, hit a victim in the face and then threw a metal box at the victim, bruising her shin around 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office.
The SCSO report states that when the suspect was confronted by another person while the victim was trying to get away to safety, the suspect pulled a gun out and pointed it at all three victims, stating that he would shoot them in the head.
According to the report, the suspect then told one of the victims that “he would burn her vehicle to the ground” as they ran to the house for safety.
The report states the suspect then did set a Toyota Tacoma on fire before fleeing into the woods.
After being arrested upon exiting the woods, the suspect attempted to kick out the back glass on a deputy’s patrol car during transit to the Suwannee County Jail, leading to him being placed in leg restraints.
The report states the suspect then slipped out of the leg restraints and continued to kick and head-butt the glass.
Hunt was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery, arson to a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.