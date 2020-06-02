JASPER — For the first time in a week, Hamilton County didn’t seen an increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases when the Florida Department of Health released its update Tuesday morning.
Suwannee and Lafayette counties also didn’t add any new cases.
As of Tuesday morning, Hamilton County still had 239 known cases according to the health department, including 205 cases in staff or inmates at a correctional facility. Data from the Florida Department of Corrections showed that as of noon Tuesday, Hamilton Correctional Institution had 202 positive inmates and six staff members that had also tested positive.
The county has had 33 new cases confirmed in the past week.
Total, there have been 2,160 people tested in Hamilton County, where there is a 11.1% positive test rate. DOC data shows Hamilton CI has had 1,085 negative tests in inmates and one test still pending.
Suwannee County has 168 confirmed cases, while there are just eight known cases in Lafayette County.
There have been 382 people tested from Lafayette County with one hospitalization. Of the county’s eight cases, seven were staff or residents of a long-term care facility. The latest data from the health department shows that there are currently no positive cases in a facility in Lafayette County.
Suwannee County has had 18 deaths and 39 hospitalizations in its cases. There have been 2,478 tests conducted from the county with a 6.8% positive test rate.
Statewide, there were 57,447 cases as of Tuesday morning, including 10,412 hospitalizations and 2,530 deaths. The state has had 1,050,671 people tested total.
