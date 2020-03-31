TALLAHASSEE — There were no new cases of COVID-19 out of the 772 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus announced Tuesday evening by the Florida Department of Health.
The 772 cases Tuesday, which will be updated in Wednesday’s morning update by the health department, are the third most in a day in the state behind Sunday’s 898 and Monday’s 873.
But out of those cases were none in Suwannee, Hamilton and Lafayette counties. Suwannee County still has three confirmed cases of the virus. In all, 75 people from Suwannee County have been tested with 66 negative results. Six are awaiting testing according to the health department data.
Hamilton County has five results pending while 21 residents have tested negative.
Lafayette County has had 11 people tested, all turning up negative results.
Out of the 6,741 confirmed cases in the state, 6,490 are Florida residents according to the health department. The virus has led to 857 people being admitted to hospitals and 85 deaths. There have been 56,644 negative tests in the state.
