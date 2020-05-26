LIVE OAK — There were no new cases confirmed in the area Tuesday of the COVID-19 coronavirus by the Florida Department of Health.
In fact, Suwannee County actually lost one case.
Kerry Waldron, the county’s administrator of health, said Tuesday afternoon that through “successful contact tracing,” health department officials were able to determine the newest case announced Monday wasn’t a Suwannee County case after all.
That case, an 88-year-old female that is hospitalized, was transferred to the appropriate county, Waldron said.
That leaves Suwannee County with 165 known cases, including 38 hospitalizations and 18 deaths. There have been 2,064 people tested from Suwannee County, which has a 7.4% positive test rate.
Hamilton County’s caseload remains at 206 confirmed cases, including 172 inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution. Five staff members at the prison also are positive for the virus.
According to data from the Florida Department of Corrections, 1,090 inmates at Hamilton CI have tested negative.
In all, 1,990 people have been tested in Hamilton County, which has a 10.4% positive test rate.
Lafayette County still has eight known cases and has had 360 tests conducted.
Statewide, there were 52,255 known cases as of Tuesday morning, including 9,.482 cases that led to hospitalizations and 2,259 deaths in COVID-19 patients. There have been 924,920 tests conducted from the state, a 5.7% positive test rate.
