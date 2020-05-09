LIVE OAK — More than 800 additional cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed in the state Saturday morning by the Florida Department of Health, none locally.
According to the health department, there are still 145 known cases in Suwannee County with eight in Hamilton County and three in Lafayette County. There have been 35 hospitalizations in positive patients in Suwannee County and 18 deaths. One patient in Lafayette County has been hospitalized.
The health department data shows 1,270 tests have been conducted in Suwannee County with 1,125 negative results. That makes the county’s positive test rate 11.4%.
According to Kerry Waldron, the administrator of health for the county, the county had a 74% recovery rate Thursday, as determined by the state calculated using an average time of 14 days for all cases excluding deaths.
Three long-term care facilities in Suwannee County have had positive cases with Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center having 75 positive staff and residents as of Friday afternoon — 65 residents including 34 that have been transferred out of the facility, and 10 staff members. All 18 of the county’s deaths were residents of Suwannee Health, according to state data.
At the Advent Christian Village, there is one resident and one staff member positive at Dacier Manor, the village’s assisted living facility. The resident has been transferred to the Good Samaritan Center to receive treatment at an alternate care site. There is also one staff member positive at Good Samaritan Center. Craig Carter, the president and CEO of ACV, said Friday that three positive staff members at the Good Samaritan Center have recovered and been cleared to return to work by health officials.
Lafayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has also had one resident test positive.
There have been 92 people tested from Lafayette County, 89 testing negative. In Hamilton County, 241 tests have been conducted with 233 negative results.
Statewide, there are 40,001 known cases as of Saturday morning with 7,093 hospitalizations and 1,715 deaths.
