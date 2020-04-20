LIVE OAK — The Florida Department of Health announced 300 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Monday morning, none in the Suwannee River Valley.
The state has 26,660 confirmed cases with 789 deaths and 3,842 hospitalizations from the virus, according to health department data.
As of Monday morning, Suwannee County still has 98 known cases, 85 of which are staff or residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, the lone long-term care facility listed by the state as having positive cases in the area. The county also has six deaths, all from Suwannee Health.
Hamilton County has three confirmed cases including two that are connected to the nursing home. Lafayette County’s lone known case is connected to the facility as well.
On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he directed the state surgeon general to begin releasing the names of long-term care facilities that have positive cases. DeSantis said he has wanted as much information released as possible during the pandemic to help ensure public health.
While saying he doesn’t think it’s necessary to name individual patients, DeSantis said releasing the names of those facilities is the right thing to do.
“What had been done is as soon as there was a positive test, the facility was required to notify all the other residents, all the staff members and all the families,” he said. “We have no reason to think that wasn’t done. We know it was done most of the time.
“But…if they didn’t follow through with that, I don’t want to be in a situation where the families don’t know.”
As such, DeSantis said that information will now be included with the state’s reports on the pandemic.
DeSantis reiterated the importance of protecting those residents in long-term care facilities during his Saturday briefing. State-wide there were 1,853 staff and residents in long-term care facilities that have tested positive as of Monday morning.
In order to help slow that number, strike teams from the Florida National Guard have begun going into facilities to screen staff members to help prevent outbreaks in nursing homes.
“What we found is you may have everybody doing everything right in one of these facilities, but you may have a staff member who is not symptomatic and it can go spread throughout the staff and spread to the residents very, very quickly,” he said. “We’re trying to identify an outbreak and contain it so it doesn’t spread like wildfire throughout the facility.”
According to Raven Jackson, the administrator at Suwannee Health and Rehab, that was the root of the problem at the facility, where a four-member nurse strike team spent three days earlier this month.
“The ‘strike team’ told our staff that they were doing an excellent job, complimented the processes we had voluntarily implemented, and left without further recommendations,” Jackson said in a statement, adding that other visits from state surveyors and health department officials have included praise for the facility’s policies and procedures.
“We determined that staff members who were asymptomatic and passed all screens carried the virus into the Center…Once those staff members tested for COVID-19, they were immediately removed from the Center’s work schedule, have not returned, and will not be eligible for return until they are medically cleared.”
While the county has had 98 confirmed cases, Kerry Waldon, the administrator of health for Suwannee and Lafayette counties, said Monday that there are not that many people still known to be infected with the virus.
He said the state is working on a system to release the number of recovered cases in addition to the confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“Once you have a case, you have a case,” Waldron said. “But that doesn’t mean we have haven’t had people recover or completed their isolation.
“We’ve asked for a mechanism where can track and release that information.”
