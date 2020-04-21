LIVE OAK — A ninth Suwannee County resident has died after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.
In the health department’s Tuesday evening update, it shows a 78-year-old female has died. Other casualties with the coronavirus include an 80-year-old male, three 74-year-old males, a 79-year-old male, a 77-year-old female and a 62-year-old female.
All were residents at the Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center, which is connected to the majority of the county’s confirmed cases. Of the 102 known cases in the county, 89 are staff or residents at the facility, the only long-term care facility in the area with a positive case.
A fourth confirmed case in Hamilton County was also shown by the health department Monday evening. The case involves a 32-year-old female, who had close contact with an existing case.
Lafayette County has one known case.
There have been 472 tests conducted in Suwannee County with 370 negative test results. The county’s 22% positive rate continues to be the highest in the state, barely ahead of the 21% rate in Jefferson County.
Hamilton County has had 106 people tested with 102 results returned negative, while Lafayette County has 54 people test negative.
Health department data shows 27,869 confirmed cases in the state as of Tuesday evening with 4,226 hospitalizations with the virus and 867 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.