LIVE OAK — There are now more than 200 known cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Suwannee County.
The Florida Department of Health announced nine new confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 208 cases. The new cases involve eight males, ages 70, 49, 21, 36, 29, 54, 56 and 40; and one female, age 49. Four of the cases are connected to an existing case, according to the health department.
Of the county’s 208 cases, 41 have been hospitalized with 18 deaths. Also, 119 of the cases in Suwannee County are staff or resident of long-term care facilities, according to health department data.
There have been 2,946 people tested from Suwannee County, which has a 7.1% positive test rate.
Two additional cases were also confirmed Tuesday in Lafayette County, involving a 57-year-old male and a 3-year-old female.
Lafayette County has had 430 tests conducted total with two hospitalizations. Seven of the county’s cases were staff or residents of long-term care facilities.
Hamilton County had five new cases announced Tuesday involving a 24-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 55-year-old male, a 6-year-old male and a 1-year-old male. That raises the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 277.
There have been 2,433 tests conducted in Hamilton County, which has an 11.4% positive test rate.
Health department data shows 217 of those cases stem from inmates or staff of a correctional facility. The county has had seven hospitalizations and two deaths in positive patients.
Statewide, there have been 1,461,297 people tested with 80,109 positive results, a 5.5% positive test rate. Those cases include 12,206 hospitalizations and 2,993 deaths.
