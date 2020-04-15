MADISON — The North Florida College Foundation has created an emergency response fund to help support NFC students with unexpected financial burdens during the coronavirus pandemic.
Knowing the financial roadblocks many NFC students routinely face and witnessing the heightened stress of coronavirus-related burdens prompted the NFC Foundation to establish the NFC Student Relief Fund in April. Current NFC students can immediately apply for assistance.
"The Student Relief Fund is a great opportunity for the Foundation to support our students during this difficult time,” Karen Mitchell, chair of the NFC Foundation Board of Directors, said in a release. “Lives have been placed in turmoil with losses in salaries and services that are needed by students to support their educational goals. Hopefully these funds will help keep our students on track to meet their future goals."
The NFC Foundation will provide up to $500 assistance to eligible student applicants. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and are subject to approval and available funds. Students with significant need or financial burdens should reach out for help. Cash awards will not be given directly, but assistance will be provided through appropriate channels to assist students in need with living costs, utilities, groceries and other necessities.
“We want our students to be able to complete their certificate or degree this semester without the worry of added expenses; that is the purpose of the Student Relief Fund initiative,” NFC Resource Development Director Judy Lundell added in the release.
Said NFC President John Grosskopf: “The North Florida College Foundation exists to help our students. There has not been a greater challenge to our students and their educational dreams than the situation we are experiencing right now. This new effort is the perfect example of how this Foundation and its Board respond quickly and purposefully to help our students when they need it most.”
The NFC Student Relief Fund is meant to complement other available community social services funding and ongoing efforts at the College to help students, including scholarships and a food pantry. The online application can be found at www.nfc.edu/foundation-giving/scholarships/.
For more information about the NFC Student Relief Fund or the NFC Foundation, contact NFC Resource Development Director Judy Lundell at 850-973-9416 or email foundation@nfc.edu.
