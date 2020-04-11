LIVE OAK — Imagine starting your own business, now imagine starting your own business during a pandemic. Sounds hard, right?
Well, that is exactly what happened to a few restaurants in White Springs, Mayo and Live Oak. These business owners have just begun their journey of opening their own restaurants and unfortunately it is during one of the worst times. However, they also have found a silver lining through the trouble.
The first stop on the new restaurant field trip is to an ice cream parlor in White Springs, known as the Whistlin' Dixie Sweet Retreat. Hamilton County resident and store owner Michelle Langford officially opened the shop on March 20 and said the store seems to be doing OK during this time.
Langford once owned a hair salon in Jasper and had originally set out to open another hair salon at ice cream parlor’s location. Those plans changed and the parlor came to stay.
“We did some research and decided we wanted to do something the community would enjoy and not be in competition with any other local stores,” she said. “We wanted to give something the kids and people could enjoy.”
Although the name of the store and description gives off the impression that all the store sells is desserts, there is way more to it than that. Langford does serve 16 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream and homemade waffle cones she makes every day. But along with a menu of different treats like root beer floats and banana splits, she also serves breakfast sandwiches, muffins, soups and deli sandwiches.
Currently, the shop is not open for breakfast but Langford hopes to start in the near future. Until then, the ice cream parlor is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Located at 16537 Spring Street in White Springs, the store has a great location that can be seen right between the Banks of the Suwannee and the Liquor Store in the middle of town.
“We love our little community, they stepped up and welcomed us with open arms, they are how we’ve kept our doors open,” Langford said. “As long as we can service them safely we will.”
In Mayo, the Hornet Cafe is located on the corner of Monroe and Main Street in a brick building that was built back in 1915.
First-time business owner Howard Bolton named the restaurant to show support to the public school whose mascot happens to be a Hornet, but that is not all he does to support his community.
“We have certain items on our menu that we donate a portion of the proceeds to the charity of The Needy Children of Lafayette County which goes directly through the school board,” Howard said.
A couple of the cafe’s most popular items are the hot pressed Tampa Cuban sandwich, which is served on Cuban bread with ham, salami, Swiss cheese, roast pork and mustard on the bun and the Hawaiian King sandwich that comes on Hawaiian sweet bread and is loaded with ham, pineapple, cream cheese and mustard and also comes hot pressed.
Those items, along with many others, are served Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Cafe is holding their own, we have lots of local support due to our location and good community,” Bolton said, adding he wants the community to be smart during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We look forward to being able to open the café to allow our community to be able to ‘dine-in’ at The Hornet Café, but we also know that social distancing is key right now in order to keep everyone in our community safe and healthy. We’re glad that our customers understand this and continue to support us during this difficult time in our country.”
Bolton said that in times like these that he looks at a picture that his wife, Eva, bought that he brought to the café that says, “Let your faith be bigger than your fear.”
Bolton said that Eva lives by that quote, and it was one that he wanted to display in the café, not knowing at the time just how much that quote would be true for this new small business in Mayo.
The food trip ends in Live Oak at the Italian Pizzeria and Restaurant owned by Oscar Ayala. If the name of this place sounds familiar it is because Oscar’s brother Jose Cruz owns a restaurant by the same name in Lake City.
The Live Oak store first opened March 16, but has been a process In the making for several years after many customers came to the Lake City store stating the brothers should open one in Live Oak. Although opening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has not stopped the restaurant from serving its community.
“The store is doing really good,” Ayala said. “Thank you to everyone and thank you to the people of the town for your support and giving us a chance to get a place here.”
The pizzeria is open and taking to go orders Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 602 Howard Street in Live Oak, right across from Auto Zone.
