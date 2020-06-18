LIVE OAK — Suwannee County is closing in on 225 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, while Hamilton County now has more than 280 known cases.
All three area counties had new confirmed cases announced Thursday by the Florida Department of Health as part of more than 3,000 new cases in the state.
Suwannee County had seven new cases confirmed, bringing its total to 224 known cases. The county has had 50 additional cases announced in the past two weeks, 40 in the past week.
The new cases involve a male child less than 1, a 22-year-old male, a 53-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 23-year-old male and a 43-year-old male. According to health department data, the 22-year-old male and the infant both had close contact with an existing case.
Suwannee County’s cases have included 42 hospitalizations and 18 deaths, while 119 have been staff or residents of long-term care facilities. Data from the health department shows that as of Wednesday afternoon, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center is the only long-term care facility in the area with active cases: one positive staff member and 40 residents, 34 of which have been transferred out of the facility.
According to the health department, 2,940 people have been tested from the county, which has a 7.6% positive test rate. That rate rises to 8.1% in the past two weeks and 13.6% in the past week.
The two new cases in Hamilton County announced Thursday are a 42-year-old female and a 50-year-old female, bringing Hamilton’s total to 281 confirmed cases.
Of those, 217 are inmates or staff of a correctional facility, according to health department data. The county has had eight people hospitalized with two deaths after testing positive for the virus.
There have been 2,437 tests conducted from Hamilton County, which has an 11.5% positive test rate. That rate is below 10% the past two weeks and is at 9.3% over the past week.
Lafayette County added its 16th known case Thursday with the addition of a 54-year-old female that tested positive.
There have been 442 tests returned from Lafayette County, which has a 3.6% positive test rate overall.
Of the county’s cases, seven have been announced in the past two weeks, where the positive rest rate is at 9.6%. Seven positive cases in the county are staff or residents of a long-term care facility.
Statewide, there were 3,207 new cases announced Thursday, raising the state total to 85,926 cases. Those include 12,577 hospitalizations and 3,061 deaths.
