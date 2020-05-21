JASPER — Three new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were announced Thursday for Hamilton County by the Florida Department of Health with an additional case confirmed in Suwannee County as well.
The three new cases in Hamilton County are inmates at Hamilton Correctional Institution where there are now 145 positive cases in inmates and four more in staff members. According to data from the Florida Department of Corrections, there are still five tests of inmates at Hamilton CI pending with 868 results returned negative.
Total, there have been 1,605 tests conducted from Hamilton County with a positive test rate of 9.7% with 1,447 negative test results, two inconclusive results and 156 confirmed cases of the virus. There has been one hospitalization in positive patients in the county.
The latest Suwannee County case involves an 8-year-old female that is connected to an existing case.
There are now 161 confirmed cases in Suwannee County, where there have been 18 deaths and 36 hospitalizations in positive patients. All 18 deaths were residents at Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The latest data from the health department shows Suwannee Health has two positive staff members and 60 positive residents, including 33 that have been transferred out of the facility, as of Wednesday afternoon.
As of Thursday morning, there had been 2,013 tests conducted total from Suwannee County with 1,845 negative results and seven with inconclusive results.
Lafayette County still has six known cases out of 325 total tests conducted.
Statewide, there have been 815,584 people tested with 48,675 confirmed cases of the virus, a 6% positive test rate. There have been 8.946 hospitalizations and 2,144 deaths in positive patients.
