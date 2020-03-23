TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced Monday morning that there are now nearly 1,200 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
The release late Monday morning indicates there are 1,171 positive cases in the state, including 1,096 confirmed cases in Florida residents.
An additional 859 people are awaiting additional testing from the state public health lab, which the health department said is intended for those with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness.
Of those awaiting additional testing are four cases in Suwannee County and three in Hamilton County.
There has yet to be a confirmed case in the three local counties — Suwannee, Hamilton and Lafayette. There have been 13 people test negative in Suwannee County along with two in Hamilton and five in Lafayette.
Columbia County has had two confirmed cases — a 46-year-old woman that tested positive Saturday and a 70-year-old woman that test positive Sunday. Neither case is travel related, according to the DOH. Columbia County has 14 people awaiting additional testing.
There are confirmed cases in 47 counties in the state with nearly half of the state’s positive tests coming from Dade (267) and Broward (258) counties.
