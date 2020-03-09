LIVE OAK — It’s music, music, music this weekend at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, where the last 2020 Suwannee River Jam Audition will be held Friday.
This is followed the next day, Saturday, with the finals where all solo and duo audition winners will return to the Music Hall to audition one last time and where winners to perform during the 2020 Suwannee River Jam will be selected. Bands selected March 13 will go straight to the Jam without further auditions.
Friday will feature auditions from Trinity Ann Martinez (Ocala), Prickly Pearables Duo (Santa Rosa Beach), Katryna Cabrera (Jacksonville), Haley Kelemen (Jacksonville) and Godiva (Jacksonville). Bands auditioning are Dixie Highway Band and Katlyn Lowe (Jacksonville/Nashville), Macey Mac and Slickwood (Ocala) and also the band West Park DC and Erik Swart (Live Oak). All bands winning that night will perform at the Jam. Solo and duets winning will return the next night, Saturday, to audition one last time along with previous audition winners Sylvia Newell (Live Oak), Kyle Brigham (O’Brien), Reggie Stacy (Bronson), Brandon Bing (Samsula), Brandon Adams (St. Augustine), LeeAnn Purvis (Callahan), Katie O (Jacksonville) and Cheyenne Graff (O’Brien). Wildcard winners from an earlier audition John Lee (New Hebron, Mississippi), Taylor Phillips (Palm Coast) and Payten Tison (Fleming Island) may have the chance to perform at the Jam. All are hoping to be chosen to perform at this year’s Jam set for April 29-May 2 at the SOSMP. Finalists will know at the end of Saturday’s audition who will perform at the Jam.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and music begins at 7 p.m. Doors open Saturday at 5 p.m., music begins at 6:30 p.m. Free admission both nights but to be sure you have seating, please call the SOS Cafe Thursday-Saturday at 386-364-1703 to reserve seating. A large crowd is expected both nights.
