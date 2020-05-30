JASPER — After 33 years in education, Dr. Felecia Faye Jones Moss has announced her campaign to serve as superintendent of Hamilton County schools.
Moss, a 1982 graduate of Hamilton County High School, has served as a teacher, principal and district administrator during her long education career. She was Hamilton County’s transformation specialist from 2011-2013, an instructional coach in 2017 and principal at Hamilton County High School during the 2017-2018 school year.
Her experience in school renewal and curriculum helped HCHS improve its school grade and exit the state’s turnaround option for low-performing schools during her year as principal.
That experience was a draw for the district in choosing her to serve as principal that year.
“Dr. Moss has lived what we are going to be going through,” current Superintendent Rex Mitchell said at the time of her hiring as principal. “She took a high school as principal from an F to an A.”
Moss has also taught reading at Santa Fe College and education courses with the University of Florida and educational leadership courses with Saint Leo University.
She has earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s in reading and literacy, a specialist in education in educational leadership and a doctorate in education (curriculum and instruction).
Moss also holds certifications and endorsements that she believes will benefit the Hamilton County School District, which include being certified in elementary education, reading, school principal and educational leadership and an ESOL endorsement.
With social distancing guidelines in place during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Moss said she welcomes emails and phone calls from voters about her candidacy. She can be reached at mossfelecia2@gmail.com or 352-216-4508.
