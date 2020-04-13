TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health announced that the state had 20,601 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Monday morning.
The health department data indicates that there have been 470 deaths and 2,694 hospitalizations attributed to the virus as well.
Suwannee County still has 67 confirmed cases with 11 hospitalizations. There have been 287 negative tests in the county as well. The 19% positive test rate is the highest in the state, edging Dade County’s 18% rate of positive tests.
Of those confirmed cases, 56 are staff or residents at long-term care facilities.
Live Oak is listed as the residence for 52 of the county’s cases with two each from Wellborn and O’Brien. There is one known case from both Branford and McAlpin. The residence is listed as missing on nine cases from the county in the health department’s data.
There are two confirmed cases in Hamilton County, one from Jennings and one from Jasper. One of the cases is also a staff member or resident at a long-term care facility. There have been 72 negative tests conducted in the county with one sample awaiting testing.
Lafayette County has had one confirmed case, which is also a staff member or resident of a long-term care facility. There have been 37 negative tests in the county.
