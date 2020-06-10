JENNINGS — The body found in the Alapaha River Thursday was identified Wednesday as a missing Hamilton County teen.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the medical examiner’s office in Jacksonville determined the body was that of Sergio Domingo Diego.
Diego, 14, had been reported missing June 3 after last being seen May 31 in the 1100 block of Oak Street in Jennings.
The medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death as accidental drowning.
However, the HCSO continues to investigate the case, “to determine specifics as far as how he arrived at that location and why.”
Anybody that has information about Diego’s disappearance and death should contact the HCSO at 386-792-1001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.