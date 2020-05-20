Live Oak, FL (32064)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.