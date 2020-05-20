LIVE OAK — With social distancing guidelines in place, the annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday in Live Oak.
The American Legion Harry C. Gray II Memorial Post 107 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 126 will host the annual Memorial Day ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Section of the City of Live Oak cemetery.
Ricky Gamble, the District 3 county commissioner and a member of the Sons of the Legion, will be the guest speaker.
Following the ceremony, Post 107 will be serving a free lunch of chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and sausages at the Post, 10726 142nd Street in McAlpin, starting around 1:30 p.m.
The lunch will be held outside to help with the social distancing as well as to limit unnecessary contact.
