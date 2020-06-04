LIVE OAK — As the 20 graduates from the Melody Christian Academy Class of 2020 embark on their lives, Frank Davis provided them seven tips to be successful.
Davis, a pastor at Melody Church and the Live Oak mayor, told the graduates at Thursday night’s commencement that they need seven things in their life in order to have success.
According to Davis, those seven crucial items for success are God’s word, God’s presence, purpose, hope, love, people and money.
In a world with an ever-increasing number of voices, Davis said God’s word will provide truth where it may be hard at times to separate lies from the facts. In fact, he said God’s word serves as a mirror, showing people what they truly look like.
But rather than focus on the imperfections that we all have, Davis said look for the good in that mirror and in our lives.
Davis also told the graduates that God’s protection and presence will help lead the way through dangerous times.
“He will lead you where to go and where you need to be,” Davis said. “God knows what the dangers are in front of us. God knows what you’re best suited to do in life.”
And whatever that purpose God has for the MCA graduates, Davis said it will include serving others and that can be done in any job, in any capacity.
When it comes to hope, Davis said really what is needed is faith. But that requires hope.
“Hope is the igniter for faith,” he said, citing Hebrews 11:1.
A hugger, Davis said it has been hard for him to get away from giving people hugs and even handshakes during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. He said that personal connection, that love is vital for people.
According to Davis, there once was a child scared during a nighttime thunderstorm. When the boy asked his father to come to him for help, the father told the boy to pray to God and that God would help.
“His son said, ‘Yeah, but I need someone with some skin on,’” Davis said about the power of human touch. “You need people with some skin on. You need to be people with some skin on.”
And then while there will be times where the MCA graduates may have to do it alone, Davis said the key to making it far in life is through a connection of people, from family and friends to co-workers and bosses.
“The greatest thing you will have will be your loved ones and your friends and your family,” he said. “Don’t ever forget that.”
Andrew Westberry, the class salutatorian, thanked those same people during his speech for helping the graduates get to this moment.
“We’ve never done it alone,” Westberry said. “People have helped us…Without (friends), I wouldn’t have any joy in my heart. Well, I’d have some but not as much.”
Lastly, Davis said that while life isn’t all about money, it is necessary. As such, he encouraged the graduates to be smart with their money and to work hard and give their best.
Valedictorian Anna Weese told her classmates that the lessons they’ve learned at Melody Christian have prepared them for whatever obstacles life throws at them, including COVID-19.
“This is nothing compared to what you can overcome,” she said, urging them to remember all the doubts and worries they’ve previously had from tests to essays and other assignments that they passed. “You can easily do it throughout life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.