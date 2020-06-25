LIVE OAK — A Mayo teenager was killed in an early morning, single-vehicle crash last week.
While trying to make a slight left curve on State Road 51 around 5 a.m. June 24, a pickup truck left the road and onto the unpaved shoulder near 165th Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP report states the truck then overturned multiple times.
The driver, a 16-year-old male from Mayo, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to FHP.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.