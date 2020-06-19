MAYO — When it comes to responding to an emergency, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office - Division of Emergency Management has an extra tool at its disposal.
The Rotary Club of Mayo visited the Lafayette County Emergency Operations Center for its June 10 meeting and learned about emergency management and the county’s intricate mapping system formulated by Director Marc Land.
Land told the Rotarians that the county’s mapping system can be used for a wide variety of things, such as identifying power poles associated with downed power lines in order to communicate with Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative in regards to cutting power.
Every single power pole is precisely mapped on the system and labeled with the respective numbers on each pole in Lafayette County, in order to efficiently communicate in times of disaster or other forms of damage.
Land said hunting clubs within the county are also precisely mapped in the system and labeled so as to if there is an emergency within one of the camps, people can be located more effectively and with quick response due to the nature of the intersecting and winding roads within hunting camps.
“I knew that it was a smart decision when we hired Marc,” Lafayette County Sheriff Brian Lamb said. “He has helped Lafayette County tremendously and has done way more than what we could have expected. Marc made this mapping system, and we are one of the only counties that I know of that has something like this to this scale.
“I’m proud to have him working in Lafayette, doing great things like this that makes us stand out from other places.”
Land also told the Rotarians, who were impressed with the detail and broad scale covered by the mapping system, about the different operating levels at the EOC as well as the functions that each county department is responsible for performing when the EOC is fully activated.
He added that there are two National Guard units that can be deployed to the county during full-scale activation.
