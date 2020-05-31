O’BRIEN — Little River Springs and the Suwannee River are being searched after a drowning accident Sunday.
Sheriff Sam St. John said a 28-year-old male jumped into the water right where the river connects with the spring late Sunday afternoon and did not come back to the surface.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dive team as well as the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission are searching the river with their boats in an effort to find the victim, St. John said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
