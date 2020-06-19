LIVE OAK — A Deland man was killed following single vehicle accident Thursday on Interstate 10.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup was headed west on I-10 when the 26-year-old driver, for reasons still being investigated, veered left into the median around 6:30 p.m.
The FHP report states the driver then oversteered to the right, causing the truck to spin clockwise across the westbound travel lanes and began to overturn.
The truck continued to overturn through the grass shoulder on the north side of the interstate east of County Road 417 where it hit a tree.
The driver was transported to Lake City Medical Center where was later pronounced deceased.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to FHP.
